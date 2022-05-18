Music festival returning to cricket club

Fans enjoying Louth Cricket Club's 2019 music festival.

Louth Cricket Club, in association with the Zero Degrees Festival, will be returning to entertain the masses for a good cause on June 18.

The Outfields Music Festival debuted in 2019 which saw the town coming together to raise money for sporting community groups in Louth, which was a huge success.

Plans to stage the music festival in 2020 and 2021 were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now the organisers are putting together the finishing touches for this year’s event.

Spokesman for the organisers, Bill Cartledge, said: “We’re a volunteer-led group from different sports club members to people who just love music.

"We had Wonderstuff headlining in 2019 and it was a very good event, and now we’re back in 2022 for number two!

"Most of the bands we booked back in 2020 have thankfully agreed to come and perform this year, and there’s a fantastic variety of acts, from professional musicians to local bands being given the chance to perform.

"We’re really excited,” Bill added.

Headlining this year’s festival will be the Neville Staples Band from The Specials, who will be celebrating 40 years of ‘Ghost Town’.

As well as a variety of music acts across two stages, there will also be a wide variety of food and drink stalls available on the day to create a “bubble of festival fever”.

"There’s going to be something there for everyone,” Bill said, “There will be plenty of activities going on for children and circus acts, lots to do.

"We want to take everything we’ve learned from the 2019 event and come back bigger, braver and bolder!”

The Outfield Festival will be held at the London Road Pavilion from 1pm to 11pm, for more information, visit the event Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/pages/category/Live-Music-Venue/outfieldsmusicfestival/posts/