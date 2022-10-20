Organist Matthew Bason

Matthew is multi talented and is equally at home playing his Roland Atelier AT350c organ, his Yamaha electric piano, the accordion or singing.

Matthew began his performing career in 1994, working at a range of venues as a pianist and

organist. He played his first solo organ recital in July of that year, at Hadlow Down, East Sussex.

He furthered his musical interests, activities and performances whilst studying at the University of

Reading, graduating with a B.A.(Ed) Honours degree in Music and Education in 2002.

Since 1994, Matthew's reputation has grown to an international level.

He regularly travels as far afield as mainland Europe, USA and Canada to play organ concerts, with the rest of his time devoted to teaching and performing across the UK.

In September 2015, Matthew joined the team of organists at The Scarborough Fair Collection, entertaining visitors to the museum collection on the Mighty Wurlitzer organ.

Aside from his organ music, Matthew is pianist in jazz quartet ‘Jazz Essence’ and jazz band ‘Lula Jazz’. He is also organist of St Andrew's Anglican Church, Wellingborough.

Admission to the concert at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, is £8.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.