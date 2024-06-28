Music for Woodhall July concert

Organist Chris Stanbury

One of the UK's most versatile and busiest young keyboard players on the professional circuit today is heading to Woodhall Spa this month.

Chris Stanbury is the featured artist at the July Music for Woodhall concert, which takes place this Friday, July 5.

Whether he's playing the very latest electronic instrument, jazz or classical piano or indeed a mighty theatre or classical pipe organ, Chris approaches everything with a high level of skill and musicianship. For concerts, social dances, theatre shows or wedding parties, Chris always provides an imaginative and exciting programme which is guaranteed to entertain and enthral.

Classically trained on organ and piano, but equally at home when playing jazz and pop music, Chris holds various prestigious musical qualifications from the London College of Music, including Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees.

Studying at music college opened many doors to the music industry and Chris's dedicated and easy-going manner has enamoured him to audiences and music professionals alike.

Notable events in the last few years have ranged from playing the organ at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, giving the world premiere of a jazz organ piece at the Duke's Hall, Royal Academy of Music, playing piano for several high profile corporate functions and various tours of the Far East, both as a solo performer and session musician.

Chris has also performed on national TV and BBC Radio 2.

Variety is one of the most exciting elements of a musician's life and this has certainly proved to be the case for Chris. "There's no such thing as a typical week," he says, "Which is why every engagement is special and unique for me. I might be touring for a few days and then straight into accompanying and teaching afterwards."

Somehow, Chris combines his successful performing career with that of a music examiner for the London College of Music and a committed and passionate teacher. Indeed, Chris's talent for explaining and presenting hasn't gone unnoticed, as he also works in the musical instrument industry as a piano and keyboard product specialist and demonstrator.

Chris is at home on any type of organ or keyboard, keeping a rather extensive collection of new and vintage instruments in his home studio. His current choice of concert instrument is the new Yamaha ELS-02X Stagea organ, which enables him to create a refreshing and enjoyable concert programme packed with variety, including big band music, songs from the shows, tributes to the 60s and 70s and classical masterpieces.

Head along and support live music in Woodhall Spa, where a warm welcome is always extended to visitors.

Concerts are held in the Coronation Hall on Spa Road (LN10 6PZ) and start at 7.30pm, with admission for visitors £8.