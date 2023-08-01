Register
Music for Woodhall: School’s out so Tim can play

This week sees organist Tim Flint take centre stage for the monthly Music for Woodhall event
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 1st Aug 2023, 19:00 BST

The Covid pandemic saw a change of direction for Tim’s career, as these days he spends the most of his time teaching, but still performs during school holidays.

Event organiser, Philip Groves said: “For those who haven’t had the Tim Flint experience, it really is amazing.

“Tim isn’t just an organist, but also an entertainer, a musician and a showman, and over the years he has earned himself a reputation for flamboyance.

    “His concerts always show off his outstanding talent on the keyboard, interspersed with a very keen wit, which makes for a great evening of entertainment.”

    Philip added: “If you have never visited a ‘Music for Woodhall’ concert, then please do come along and try. It really is a superb evening, where you can listen to beautiful music of many styles, played by artists who are at the top of their profession.

    “It is also a great opportunity to make new friends and have an evening to really look forward to once a month.”

    Admission to non members is £8 on the door, however, if you join the Woodhall Spa and District Organ Society, which costs £8 a year, admission is £6.

    Concerts take place in Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, starting at 7.30pm.

    For more information call Philip on 07419 998158, email [email protected] or visit www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk . ​​​​​​​

