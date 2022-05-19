Music for Woodhall special Jubilee concert

Organist Tony Stace

Keyboard artist Tony Stace will be in concert at the Coronation Hall in Woodhall Spa’s Spa Road next Friday, June 3, starting at 7.30pm.

Tony’s concerts are always entertaining, but this one will be really special.

In addition to his usual brilliant mix of light classics, film music and music

from the shows, his programme will also include some music specially chosen for the Jubilee event.

Tony started playing the electronic organ at the age of nine, with the encouragement of his father who also played.

Tony recalls: “At the age of 11, my Dad asked me what I would like for my

birthday.

"I said I would like to play a concert, so Dad arranged it and I played my first two- hour concert to friends and family - about 100 people. I loved every minute!”

At around the same time, he was lucky enough to spend a weekend with Franz Lambert, and was honoured to be in the company of such a famous organist.

By the time he was 18, he was playing around 30 concerts a year, as well as

working for his Dad’s bill posting company and at 21 they took the decision he should leave his Dad’s employment and go it alone with his music.

A good move and one that has seen him develop into one of the most talented and popular musicians on the concert circuit today.

Concert organiser Phil Groves said: “This is going to be a really wonderful evening of musical entertainment with Tony Stace, so why not come along and support live music in Woodhall Spa on the very special occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"We always extend a warm welcome to our visitors - you will not be disappointed.”

Admission for visitors is £8.