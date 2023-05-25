Four concerts will be taking place in churches across South Kesteven as the 2023 Music in Quiet Places Season opens next month.

The Kosmos Ensemble will kick off the season with a concert at St Vincent's Church in Caythorpe.

Set against the backdrop of some of the most beautiful and historic churches in the area, Music in Quiet Places showcases talented musicians and a memorable listening experience for attendees.

The series will open on Thursday June 1 with internationally recognised Kosmos Ensemble at St Vincent’s Church in Caythorpe.

The trio blends together classical and world music – referencing classical composers alongside inspiration from tango, gypsy, Balkan and music from the Far East.

The Meraki Duo will round off the Music in Quiet Places season at Billingobrough Church.

The venue, St Vincent’s Church, is a Grade 1 listed Church of England parish church.

It is also a shrine to South Kesteven’s rich military history and airborne forces, thanks to its lasting bond with 216 (Parachute) Squadron, Royal Signals, formed in the build up to the Battle for The Bridges at Arnhem in 1944.

Open daily, it has an aisle dedicated to the Operation Market Garden battle for Arnhem with two stained glass windows dedicated to the Royal Signals’ elements of 1st Airborne Division.

The series continues with Melrose Quartet on Thursday June 15 – an all-round folk act with acapella harmonies and energy-packed instrumentals.

They will be performing at The Priory Church in Deeping St James at 7.30pm.

On July 13 St Michael and All Angels Church, Uffington will see Alva perform welcoming, surprising and well researched performances of music, song and spoken-word.

Finally, the series will close with a performance from Meraki Duo on Thursday July 27 at St Andrew's Church, Billingborough.

Having studied together at the Royal Northern College of Music and with a passion for chamber music, the duo explore their repertoire through the use of flute and guitar compositions.