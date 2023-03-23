Register
Music legend Lulu is not to be missed at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Lulu: For The Record

By Steve Eyley
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT
Music legend Lulu will be visiting New Theatre Royal Lincoln later in the spring.
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 5.

Scottish singing legend Lulu is heading to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln as part of her limited-date tour Lulu – For The Record.From Shout to James Bond, from To Sir With Love to The Eurovision Song Contest, Lulu is a bona fide British music star.

For The Record will combine remarkable stories and stunning clips with song. The show will be a chance to get to know the star, who has entertained legions of fans across 60 glorious years.

    Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that .”

    The show will feature stories from Lulu’s remarkable career. There will be exclusive photography and video footage as well as songs from a pop icon whose star continues to burn bright.

    Details: For more on tickets , see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

