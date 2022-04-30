Music star Sam Sweeney is not to be missed at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Sam is a veteran of the mighty Bellowhead, former artistic director of the National Folk Youth Ensemble, founder member of the acclaimed instrumental trio Leveret, and a superb instrumentalist at the forefront of the revival in English traditional music.Nominated for BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2019 Musician Of The Year, after embarking on a solo career Sam released two highly acclaimed albums.Sam and his new band are putting something into English music that has never been there before. Their music has the swagger and groove of traditional English music with the huge sound, flare, energy and festival spirit of bands coming out of the Celtic and Scandinavian music scenes.The new band features acoustic and electric guitars and double bass.