Wold Newton Church.

All Saints Church in Wold Newton will be hosting live music as it welcomes visitors for The Lincolnshire Wolds & Coast Churches Festival.

On Saturday September 14, the church will be open between 1pm and 4pm, with a chance to hear music on the recently restored pipe organ at 2pm, when organist Gill Parker will be providing informal background music for visitors.

Sunday September 15 sees the church open again between 10am and 4pm. At 2pm there is a concert of Lincolnshire folk music with Liam A Robinson, which includes performances of local music and song plus an insight into some of the 'squeezebox' instruments he uses.

Entrance to the church and concerts is free, with donations to the church welcome.

The village hall will be serving refreshments on both days