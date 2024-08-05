Musical shows hit the stage to celebrate lifeboat charity's bicentenary

Musical shows are to hit the stage in the Louth and Horncastle areas to celebrate the bicentenary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

‘Facing The Waves’ is a new musical from the theatre company, Dogwood Productions, to mark 200 years of the charity that saves thousands of lives at sea every year.

The show, which features songs from the award-winning composer Alastair Collingwood, is touring England and arrives in Lincolnshire in October.

The Corn Exchange venue at Market Place, Alford hosts ‘Facing The Waves’ on Wednesday, October 9 (7.30 pm), before St Peter’s community hall at The Broadway in Woodhall Spa welcomes the cast on Sunday, October 13 (7.30 pm).

An RNLI lifeboat returning from sea to the Yorkshire coastal town of Whitby. (PHOTO BY: Nicholas Leach)

The show focuses on Henry Freeman, a Victorian hero who miraculously survived the famous lifeboat disaster in the Yorkshire seaside town of Whitby in 1861 when all 12 of the other crew members perished.

He went on to be questioned and shunned but continued to work on lifeboats to prove himself and led some extraordinary rescue attempts. The show follows his exploits and his life with his RNLI counterpart, young mum Faith, and encapsulates the dedication of lifeboat volunteers.

In preparing the show, Dogwood, working with the BBC, conducted numerous interviews with seaside communities along the east coast, capturing memories and experiences.

Anjie Rook, of the RNLI, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Dogwood for supporting the RNLI with this musical as we celebrate our bicentenary. Events like this are crucial to funding our 24/7 lifesaving service.

A sculpture of lifeboat hero Henry Freeman, the central character in the musical show.

"For 200 years, brave volunteers who risk their lives to save others, committed fundraisers, generous event organisers and donors have made the RNLI what it is.”

Collingwood has been a composer for more than 30 years and has written the scores for numerous theatre shows, including in London’s West End. His TV credits include the music for ‘French And Saunders’, ‘Mad About Alice’ and ‘How Clean Is Your House?’.

Performers in the show include actors Eliza Shea, who has appeared in many shows in the UK and the USA, Duncan Drury and Robert Bellekom. The show has been directed by Antony Bellekom, a former director of ‘The Archers’ on BBC Radio 4.

‘Facing The Waves’ has been supported by public funding from the National Lottery, administered through the Arts Council England organisation.