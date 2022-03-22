Ansell’s Les Musicals Live Concert Tour is the ultimate celebration of musical theatre, and returns in 2022 due to phenomenal demand from the show’s many fans across the country.Jonathan Ansell (G4 frontman) and Jai McDowall (winner of Britain’s Got Talent) have joined forces to create a dramatic and spine-tingling concert.This vocally dynamic evening showcases even more smash-hit songs from the greatest musicals of all time, brought to you by two of the finest voices currently on the music scene.You can come and immerse yourself into the world of musical theatre with classic songs from hit shows such as Les Miserables, Phantom Of The Opera, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, We Will Rock You and many more.