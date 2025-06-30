Musicathon planned for Caistor

Caistor Town Hall. Photo: Google Streetview

A 12-hour fund raising ‘musicathon’ is set to go ahead in Caistor this month.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical fund raiser is being held at Caistor Town Hall on Satuday July 19 from 10am to 10pm and proceeds will go to Caistor Lions charities and SOS Biscathorpe, the campaign group battling against plans for oil drilling in their community.

Spread across two stages will feature 20 local performers, all giving their time for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other attractions will include a GO2 Repair Café in the morning, a family disco in the evening (under 18s under supervision) and a family music making session.

You can join in ‘music bingo’, and there will be a bar open from midday to 10pm.

Food and drinks will be on sale all day thanks to The Lions and GO2.

It is free admission but all donations are to be split between The Lions and SOS Biscathorpe.

For more information contact Nick on 07960 964498 or visit the Facebook page for more info.