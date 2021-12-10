Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 18.

Fans of the Canadian singing legend from right across the area will want to head for the Trinity Street-based venue for this tribute show celebrating the music of Celine Dion.Celine – My Heart Will Go On is a show you will definitely want to catch as it tours across the UK.My Heart Will Go On is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.Celine – My Heart Will Go On stars January Butler as Celine Dion and an outstanding live band, who will be providing the all-important musical backing.The audience members are taken on a magical ride through four decades of hits that include The Power Of Love, It's All Coming Back To Me Now, I'm Alive, All By Myself, Because You Loved Me, My Heart Will Go On and many more…

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

See top tribute show Celine Dion - My Heart Will Go On

For more stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.