Mystery time at Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre this Christmas

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, December 17.

The cult hit event Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote comes to Scunthorpe’s Plowright Theatre soon with an interactive screening of the classic Murder, She Wrote episode A Christmas Secret.Come along and watch as Cabot Cove gets caught up in murder and mayhem over the festive season, in a murder mystery only JB Fletcher (or you!) can successfully solve.Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation, with special permission from NBC Universal Television.Make sure you come along and see the show that Time Out rated as one of 2019’s 50 Great Nights Out in London and that has played to sell-out audiences across the UK and Australia.

Details: For more on ticket availability for the rescheduled show, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

Solve-Along-A Murder She Wrote can be seen at Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre.

