ITV’s Tour de France commentator Ned Boulting’s brings his one-man cycling stage show to Lincolnshire later this year.Re-Tour de Ned will take you behind the scenes at the Tour de France and is an indispensable theatrical road map for anyone aspiring to wear the yellow jersey on the Champs Elysées.It’s a really very rough guide to the tactics (pedal faster) and challenges (not pedalling fast enough) which will need to be deployed to win the biggest bike race in the world!Ned said: ““Join me for another ride through the peaks and troughs of the silliest and the grandest month of the year. I’ll hand out copious, thoroughly unreliable, advice on How To Win The Tour de France. Or if not that, then at least How To Watch It On The Telly!”