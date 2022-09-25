Ned Boulting to hit the road again with his hilarious comedy cycling show

Ned Boulting is to perform his live show Retour De Ned at New Theatre Royal Lincoln (Photo by Adam Lawrence)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 28.

The countdown is on to Ned Boulting rolling down the ramp and treading the boards for the first time in four years with his one-man cycling stage show, Re-Tour de Ned.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cycling aficionado or novice, his new, brilliantly conceived and fast-paced production will guarantee an evening’s entertainment unlike any other and bears all the trademarks of his previous one-man shows.

Most Popular

Re-Tour de Ned takes the audience through the history of the Tour de France, including bringing to life the 1903 origins of the race and re-enacting 2022 winner, Jonas Vingegaard, filleting fish in a Danish fish factory.

Reasonably accurate impersonations, a recount of the story of The Little Mermaid and confirmation of why you wouldn’t want Wout Van Aert at your wedding are all included as Ned’s show highlights the world’s biggest cycle race.

Details: See www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.ukPhoto credit: Adam Lawrence