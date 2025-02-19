New comedy night comes to Sleaford venue

Organisers say Funhouse clubs are renowned for having exceptionally friendly audiences and a brilliant atmosphere, which have led to twice winning Best Midlands Comedy Club awards with leading comedy website Chortle. Previous acts to have played its clubs on their road to the top include Sarah Millican, Joe Lycett, James Acaster and Rhod Gilbert.

Topping the bill on Saturday April 5 at The New Chapel, in Greylees, is the magician and comedian Alan Hudson, who has appeared on ITV’s Penn and Teller, Britain’s Got Talent and ITV’s Britain’s Next Great Magician, where his balloon-popping trick went down a storm. Using his blend of stand up and stunning magic, he’ll firstly charm you and then with his natural wit, draw you into his super unnatural world.

Opening the night will be Jon Pearson whose laid-back storytelling has audiences hanging on his every word. With tales based around his own life experiences, his anecdotes are relatable and certain to have people in hysterics.

Completing the line-up is the sometimes self-disparaging musical comedian, Friz Frizzle with his individual anecdotes and speedily delivered song parodies.

Compere for the night will be cheerful and chatty Spiky Mike.

Doors open at 7pm for an 8 start to the show. Tickets are £15 in advance.

Food is available pre-show.

For further information go to: www.funhousecomedy.co.uk and The New Chapel at: https://www.thenewchapel.com/

1 . Jon Pearson 2020.jpg Story telling by Jon Pearson. Photo: ugc