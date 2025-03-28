New folk club to kick off in April

The inaugural meeting of the St Thomas's Acoustic and Folk Club is being held in Market Rasen on Wednesday April 16.

Organised by folk musicians Jane and George Smith, it will be singaround format for like-minded musicians and will be a regular event in St Thomas's Church Rooms every third Wednesday of each month, from 7.30-10.30 pm.

Musicians, live instruments and audience are welcome, open to anyone interested. They are asking for a £2 per person contribution to help pay for the room. Tea and coffee will be provided. You can bring your own drinks, including alcohol, if this is your preference. Parking may be difficult on the market square but there is ample parking in the nearby Festival Hall car park at the other side of the church, about 100 yards away. This is free after 6pm. Here's hoping that we have a good turnout of musicians and audience.