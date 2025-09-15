New music festival for talented under-11s in the Louth area

After the initial success of its ‘Men United In Song’ campaign, Louth Male Voice Choir has now turned its attentions to the youngsters of the town.

The choir launched the campaign in a bid to encourage and teach men to sing, and to help them form a new group who would perform at a charity concert in December.

An appeal in the Louth Leader received a terrific response, with 24 men turning up for the first of weekly rehearsals at Louth Town Hall. Choir member Malcolm Kerridge beamed: “It was a great start.”

Each year, the choir also hosts the Lincolnshire Young Musician of the Year competition, which brings into the town a large number of singers and instrumentalists from across the country.

Talented musicians, aged 11 and under, who live, or go to school, within the LN11 postcode are invited to enter the new music festival in Louth.

It would take place on Saturday, November 1 in the Conoco Rooms at Louth Library, and would feature both singing and instrumental sections.

Malcolm, who is the organiser, said: “We have been hosting the countywide musician of the year competition for more than 30 years, but we thought it would also be nice to focus on primary-school youngsters specifically from the Louth area.

"We always aim to create a friendly, supportive atmosphere at our events, and each student would be asked to perform two items at this new festival, with the maximum length of performance ten minutes.

"We hope that lots of youngsters from the LN11 area will want to enter the event.

"No audition tapes are required. Simply email me at [email protected] or call me on 07999 806187.”

The young musician of the year contest is scheduled for a week later on Saturday, November 8 at Louth Methodist Church on Nichol Hill. As usual, there will be intermediate and senior sections.

For more information about both events, go to the Louth Male Voice Choir website at www.louthmvc.co.uk

Meanwhile the 12-week ‘Men United In Song’ project will reach its conclusion with a concert on Saturday, December 6 at Louth Town Hall when money will be raised for two charities, Prostate Cancer UK and Help For Heroes.