New Theatre Royal Lincoln treat for Lee Mead fans in the area

Lee Mead

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 22.

Lee Mead: My Band & Me will visit the area soon to wow his many fans.Singing songs from his five hit albums, Lee will leave the audience wanting more as he performs fan favourites and popular songs from the West End and Broadway.Lee has starred in West End shows including Wicked, Legally Blonde, Phantom of the Opera, and the role he made famous after winning Any Dream Will Do on the BBC in 2007, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.For more than 12 years, he has been a household name as an actor and singer.Lee explained: “I’m so excited to be on the road again. I want the My Band & Me tour to be the best yet and one big celebration of my life at 40, singing hits from throughout my career and songs from my new album.”

Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

