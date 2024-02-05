Newton Faulkner

The Drill, Lincoln, April 28.

Hot property Newton Faulkner will be embarking on a new UK tour this spring, including an eagerly-awaited visit to the Lincoln venue in late April.

The Feels Like Home Tour 2 will see the talented Reigate singer-songwriter taking in shows all across England.

Newton is continually adjusting to a music landscape dominated by flux. He has moved from the phenomenal success of his debut album Hand Built By Robots to the surging triumph of Write It On Your Skin.

He’s now taking this moment to record his next collection of songs. This time it's a little more production heavy but still full of powerful vocals and his signature guitar sound weaved through the mix.

Seeing these songs come to life on stage is going to be nothing short of joyous.

Details: For more on the forthcoming performance at The Drill in Lincoln, you can check out www.lincolndrill.co.uk or newtonfaulkner.com