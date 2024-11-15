It’s time for a bit of nostalgia for the weekend, owing still to the reunion of Oasis and how they helped define a multitude of artists after the release of “Definitely Maybe.”

It led to a discussion amongst ourselves regarding what other artists from the 90s have had a profound influence on a number of artists in the 00s and modern day.

To craft this list, we focused on artists who redefined or pioneered a genre in the 90s that gained wider mainstream or subcultural prominence afterwards, the influence on production techniques, songwriting, and aesthetics seen in multiple genres, not just their own, and acts whose influence reached beyond their immediate genre, shaping trends across music as a whole.

So, who did we think in the office were the nine musicians and albums that helped shape the music decades later?

1 . Nirvana Nirvana’s grunge explosion influenced 2000s alternative rock bands like Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl’s post-Nirvana project), Queens of the Stone Age, and the emo and pop-punk wave (e.g., Jimmy Eat World, Paramore). Their raw energy also shaped the indie rock resurgence with bands like Arctic Monkeys and The Strokes. | Getty Images

2 . Daft Punk Daft Punk’s "Homework" and "Discovery" bridged house music and mainstream pop, laying the groundwork for the 2000s EDM boom. They inspired acts like Justice, LCD Soundsystem, and Calvin Harris, while their robotic aesthetic influenced Kanye West’s "Stronger." The duo also directly influenced pop artists like Madonna for her album "Confessions on a Dance Floor." | Getty Images

3 . Mariah Carey Mariah’s genre-blending approach, especially her R&B/hip-hop collaborations (e.g., Fantasy remix with Ol’ Dirty Bastard), paved the way for pop stars in the 2000s like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande. | Getty Images

4 . Dr. Dre Dr. Dre’s The Chronic and 2001 defined West Coast G-Funk, shaping modern hip-hop production for decades. His mentorship launched the careers of Eminem, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg, and his layered, melodic production became a standard for R&B and hip-hop in the 2000s. Dre’s sonic footprint can also be heard in the work of Kendrick Lamar and later Kanye West. | Getty Images