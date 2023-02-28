Nine-piece Beautiful South tribute act to play Boston venue

Boston’s famous Gliderdrome opens its 2023 season of tribute shows next month with an act that honours 90s chart-toppers The Beautiful South.

Very Beautiful South, coming to Boston's Gliderdrome in March.

The venue hosts Very Beautiful South on Saturday, March 25, at 7.30pm.

The nine-piece band will be performing such hits as A Little Time, Rotterdam, and Perfect 10.

The Gliderdromes’s owner Andrew Malkinson said: “As many of your readers will know, ‘The Glider’ is famed for hosting so many legendary acts over the decades, but it was never to be that we could host the original Beautiful South line-up in their heyday. So we’re filling these historical gaps by trawling through the back-catalogue of chart-topping acts we missed back then with our very own special series of top quality tribute nights!”

Andy Whittaker, manager of Very Beautiful South, said: “The Beautiful South split up in 2007, but still maintain a huge cult following; so particularly for those who missed the recent Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott live tour, this is definitely a night not to be missed.”

Providing support on this evening will be DJ Southside Supernova, who will be playing floor-filling foot stompers from the 80s, 90s and 00s.