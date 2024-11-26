NME collection auctioned off

Auctioneer James Laverack.

A historic collection of New Musical Express magazines dating back to 1966 has been auctioned off by a twice former mayor of Mablethorpe for a total of £2,570.

What is believed to be the finest collection ever to go under the hammer was sold at John Taylors Saleroom in Louth last Tuesday.

Tony Howard started buying the weekly pop music newspaper back in August 1966 aged 12, and continued until it ceased printing 52 years later.

Now retired from his record and music memorabilia business, Tony let the astonishing collection go to relieve the weight pressure on his attic. The first lot of copies 1966-72 sold for £420 to a Glasgow telephone bidder.

“The second lot, the main collection of 1973-2018, made £2,000 bought by a south Lincolnshire bidder,” said auctioneer James Laverack.

The third lot, various duplicates, made £150 to a Kent bidder.