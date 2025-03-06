Predicting Oasis’ set-list ahead of their reunion shows - what songs have been played the most historically?

Here’s the most played Oasis songs over the history of their live shows, ahead of their 2025 reunion dates 🎵⁉🎸
  • What could Oasis perform during their 2025 reunion shows?
  • We’ve taken a look at the majority of their live performances to predict what they could play later this year.
  • We also take a look at the most played songs the band have performed live and the one track that has been a constant throughout their history.

… and now for something completely different, and not Glastonbury Festival 2025 centric. We still, after all, have an Oasis reunion tour coming up later this year.

The long-awaited return of the Gallagher brothers was announced shortly after Leeds and Reading Festival 2024, with fans thinking hell had frozen over. But that excitement soon changed into complaints over dynamic pricing, Ticketmaster’s queuing system and Liam discussing how long the sets would be.

We’ve taken a look at how long three previous Oasis sets were, but we didn’t exactly look into what the band could play during their shows. So, with some educated guesses and the help of Setlist.FM, we’ve decided to look at what song has been played the most during Oasis’ live history and what has been played the least.

We’ve also pulled the ten most played songs by the band during their shows and, in the interests of speculation, have had a stab ourselves at looking at what their setlist could be this year, taking into account 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the band’s fourth album, Standing on the Shoulders of Giants.

What song has Oasis played the most live in their history?

We predict what Oasis could perform at their upcoming reunion shows in 2025 - but is Wonderwall their most played song live?We predict what Oasis could perform at their upcoming reunion shows in 2025 - but is Wonderwall their most played song live?
We predict what Oasis could perform at their upcoming reunion shows in 2025 - but is Wonderwall their most played song live? | Getty Images/Setlist.FM

You might have thought Wonderwall would take the top position, but interestingly enough it is only fourth, according to Setlist.FM. Instead, that honour goes to Cigarettes and Alcohol, from the band’s debut album Definitely Maybe.

That song has been performed 645 times across 914 performances, with Don’t Look Back in Anger coming a distant second with 572 inclusions throughout Oasis’ live history.

What song has Oasis played the least in their live history?

There are a couple of songs that have only been played once, many of which covers, but in terms of the least played song from Oasis’ back catalogue, that honour goes to Let There Be Love from their 2005 album, Don’t Believe The Truth.

Setlist.FM states that the song has been played only five times, based on setlist accounts provided by users of the website.

What are the most played songs Oasis have performed live?

So, the top ten songs that Oasis have performed live throughout their history? They are as follows:

  1. Cigarettes and Alcohol (Definitely Maybe) - 645
  2. Don’t Look Back in Anger (What’s The Story, Morning Glory?) - 572
  3. Live Forever (Definitely Maybe) - 571
  4. Wonderwall (What’s The Story, Morning Glory) - 507
  5. Supersonic (Definitely Maybe) - 492
  6. Champagne Supernova (What’s The Story, Morning Glory?) - 450
  7. Morning Glory - (What’s The Story, Morning Glory?) - 426
  8. Acquiesce (Some Might Say B-Side) - 422
  9. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star - (Definitely Maybe) - 410
  10. I Am The Walrus (The Beatles cover) - 329

What ‘could’ Oasis’ first set-list be when they perform in 2025?

So, let’s assume then that the band is set to play some tracks from Standing On The Shoulders of Giants, but are going to go through all the hits. Let’s also take into account Liam’s comment about the set being ‘59 minutes.’

With that in mind, we’re speculating the set-list could look something like this:

  1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
  2. Go Let It Out
  3. Roll With It
  4. Supersonic
  5. Stand By Me
  6. The Masterplan
  7. Half The World Away
  8. Cigarettes and Alcohol
  9. Songbird
  10. Wonderwall
  11. Morning Glory
  12. Live Forever

Total time (including buffers) - 59 minutes

Encore:

  1. Don’t Look Back in Anger
  2. Champagne Supernova
  3. I Am The Walrus

Total encore time (including buffers) - 18 minutes.

What is your fantasy Oasis set list when the band performs later this year? Let us know what you want to hear from the band by leaving a comment down below.

