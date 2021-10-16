Oktoberfest festival comes to Playa at the Pier bar in Skegness

The Oktoberfest festival is coming to the Playa at the Pier.

The German-themed party is set to transport customers to Munich, whilst still enjoying the beautiful Skegness coastline.

An exclusive Oktoberfest menu has been created for the new event, giving customers the opportunity to swap classic seaside fish and chips for Deutsche dishes, before washing it down with a delicious a pilsner.

A variety of traditional beers and mouth-watering cuisine, from bratwurst to brezen, will be on offer.

Customers will be able to listen to live music throughout the week from local artists.

They are also invited to dust off their Lederhosen to create perfect Instagram moments, as traditional Bavarian attire will be worn throughout the week.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Skegness Pier, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Oktoberfest to our seaside town this year for the first time ever! The celebration of Bavarian culture will bring people together for the ultimate celebrations and we can’t wait to see everyone having fun in classic German outfits.”

Skegness Pier is renowned nationwide as the ultimate family-fun hotspot, so whilst the parents enjoy everything Oktoberfest, the youngsters can take on the brand-new Clip n’ Climb, laser quest, 10-pin bowling, escape rooms and so much more.

Oktoberfest takes place from Monday, October 18, to Sunday, October 24, from 12noon until late.