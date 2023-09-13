Oktoberfest tribute to ‘90s and 2000s

Sleaford Oktoberfest is returning for its 12th year this weekend with entertainment for all the family.

Ultra 90s and 2000s tribute coming to Oktoberfest.

The event this year is being held on Friday and Saturday (September 15 &16) on Boston Road Recreation Ground.

Sleaford Oktoberfest is a community event put on by local charity SHOCK Sleaford. The organisation raises funds to provide vital defibrillators across the NG34 post code area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gates open on Friday at 6pm through to midnight, and Saturday from noon until midnight.

Most Popular

Saturday will include the family fun day from noon until 6pm where there will be lots of free activities including free circus skills, face painting, bouncy castles, fun fair, crafts, displays and demonstrations by local children’s clubs.

Alongside other music acts throughout, this year’s event is featuring the amazing Ultra90s vs 2000s tribute show on the Friday evening at 9.30pm.

Expect to find a large range of 32 real ales, 25 ciders, four continental lagers as well as a standard bar, gin bar, cocktails and soft drinks​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Advertisement

Advertisement