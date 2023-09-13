Oktoberfest tribute to ‘90s and 2000s
The event this year is being held on Friday and Saturday (September 15 &16) on Boston Road Recreation Ground.
Sleaford Oktoberfest is a community event put on by local charity SHOCK Sleaford. The organisation raises funds to provide vital defibrillators across the NG34 post code area.
Gates open on Friday at 6pm through to midnight, and Saturday from noon until midnight.
Saturday will include the family fun day from noon until 6pm where there will be lots of free activities including free circus skills, face painting, bouncy castles, fun fair, crafts, displays and demonstrations by local children’s clubs.
Alongside other music acts throughout, this year’s event is featuring the amazing Ultra90s vs 2000s tribute show on the Friday evening at 9.30pm.
Expect to find a large range of 32 real ales, 25 ciders, four continental lagers as well as a standard bar, gin bar, cocktails and soft drinks
And an Oktoberfest wouldn’t be complete without the Oompah band, making two appearances at 4pm and 6pm on Saturday afternoon. Also in the line-up: Friday – 6.30pm New Dimension; 7.30pm Chekhov’s Gun, 8.30pm Loco Parentis. Saturday – 2pm Go Dance display; 3pm Sleaford Gymnastics Club display; 5pm Take Note Choir; 7pm The Gatecrashers; 8.15pm Keep The Faith; 9.30pm STARK.