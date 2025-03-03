Old violin donated by Nick Louth to feature at concert by acclaimed musician

A historic violin donated to the Louth and District Concert Society is to feature in a show by an acclaimed musician later this month.

The fine German-made instrument, which dates back to about 1890, was previously owned by the best-selling author and thriller-writer Nick Louth, who lives in Lincolnshire.

Nick kindly gave it to the society, and now it is to be played by prize-winning violinist Hatty Haynes at a concert at the Conoco Room of Louth Library on Northgate on Saturday, March 22 at 3 pm.

Hatty is enjoying a varied career, performing as a recitalist, chamber musician and orchestral player on both modern and old violins. She will be accompanied on the piano by the well-known composer and teacher, Charlie Woof-Byrne.

The concert is quite a coup for the long-standing society because Hatty has performed extensively throughout the UK at prestigious venues, including at Wigmore Hall in London, the Barbican in London and the Royal Festival Hall in London.

She has also starred at the BBC Proms, the Lake District Summer Music Festival, the Buxton International Festival in Derbyshire, the Highgate Festival in London, the Salzburg Music Festival in Austria and with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra.

What’s more, Hatty has played with renowned artistes such as Alexander Melnikov, Andrew Marriner, Levon Chilingirian and Milos Karadaglic and with ensembles including the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, La Serenissima, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, the Jess Gillam Ensemble and the Orchestre Revolutionnaire et Romantique.

Her repertoire at the Louth concert will include Schubert’s ‘Violin Sonata, Op 137, No 3, in G minor’, Clara Schumann’s ‘Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op 22’, Brahms’s ‘Violin Sonata No 2 in A major, Op 100’ and Debussy’s ‘Sonata for Violin and Piano in G minor’.

Tickets, including a complimentary wine or soft drink at the interval, are priced £14. They are available either from the society’s website at www.louthconcertsociety.uk or on the door. Under-18s can attend free.

Other events lined up by the society during 2025 include concerts by The Portrait Players, a trio that plays 17th century and 18th century music, on Saturday, June 14 and by oboist Ewan Millar and singer Cerys MacAllister on Sunday, November 23.