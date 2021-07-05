There will be no grandstand this year and more space for social distancing says Heckington Show chairman Charles Pinchbeck. Photo: 7833SA-170 EMN-210507-110827001

The show has been planned to be Covid safe and to meet all the government regulations and guidelines, say the organising committee.

They say the proposals for the one-day event have been reviewed with all the relevant authorities and given the green light. This will see some changes such as no fully enclosed marquees, and no grandstand as well as ensuring more space for social distancing.

A number of features will be missing this year, but there will still be many traditional favourites such as showjumping, national championship cycling and a selection of food and trade stands. To find out what events are and are not happening check the website for full details.

A key change this year is that it will not be possible to buy admission tickets on the gate. All tickets must be bought in advance. Tickets for general sale are being released online from 9am on Wednesday July 7.

There will be some tickets available to purchase from the show office at 10am on July 10 for locals without internet access. It is planned to release further batches following the next government announcement expected on July 12.

Show chairman Charles Pinchbeck commented: “It’s a great sadness that for the first time in our history circumstances are forcing us to limit tickets, but we are pleased to have found a way of staging an event this year and keeping this great British tradition alive. We have also been working to find ways for people to enjoy the show remotely. And of course the fireworks can be seen from quite a distance by everyone.”

To find out more visit www.heckingtonshow.org.uk

FACT FILE:

○ Heckington Show is the country’s largest village show.

○ It is organised by Heckington & District Agricultural Society - a charity run by volunteers.

○ It is believed to be the country’s largest voluntary-run show.