One of the UK's most talented young pianists to give concert at Louth church

One of the most exciting and talented young pianists in the country is to give a concert in Louth next month.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amiri Harewood, who regularly performs in the UK and abroad, has been named by Classic FM as one of its rising stars for 2025 in the under-30s’ age category.

Most Popular

He is heading to St James’s Church on Westgate in Louth on Sunday, September 14 for a performance at 3 pm, hosted by the Louth and District Concert Society, that is sure to be well supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until the age of 14, Amiri sang as a treble with the renowned Trinity Boys Choir, based in Croydon, performing in opera productions at Glyndebourne, the Royal Opera House, Garsington and the English National Opera.

Amiri Harewood, who is regarded as one of the most talented young pianists in the country, gives a concert in Louth next month.

He is currently a postgraduate student at the Royal College of Music in London, and has given solo recitals at prestigious London venues that include Steinway Hall, St Martin-in-the-Fields Church, Institut Francais, Bishopsgate Institute and the Royal Albert Hall (as part of the Young Steinway Young Artists programme).

Amiri’s concert debut at the Royal Festival Hall, also in London, was described by critic Geoff Brown, of ‘The Times’, as having “considerable panache”.

The pianist was also selected as one of the first ‘Tabor Piano Ambassadors’ for the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition, representing the Royal College of Music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his appearances abroad include recitals at the Conservatorio in Venice and the Mozart Music Festival in Forli, Italy.

Amiri’s programme in Louth will include Shostakovich’s Prelude and Fuge A Major, Op.87 No.7, George Walker’s Piano Sonata No.5, Granados's Valses Poeticos, Bach’s Partita No.5 in G and Brahms’s Piano Sonat No.3 in F Minor, Op.5.

Tickets, including a complimentary glass of wine or a soft drink at the interval, are available now, priced £14. They can be bought on the door or in advance via louthconcertsociety.uk. Under-18s can attend for free.