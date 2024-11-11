One of UK's most popular jazz bands lined up for Louth concert in coup by club

A band that have played at the FA Cup final, Royal Ascot and the British F1 Grand Prix, not to mention countless festivals, are heading to Louth.

Tad Newton’s Jazz Friends have been lined up by the thriving New Orleans (Louth) Jazz Club for a special concert at the town hall next spring, and tickets are on sale now.

It’s quite a coup for the club because the band are firmly established as one of the most popular on the UK and international jazz scene.

Specialising in lively, swinging jazz from the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, as well as contemporary blues material, Tad Newton’s band have played prestigious venues across the country and on the continent.

The concert is all part of a determination by the Louth club to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to secure Arts Council funding for a major project to mark its 60th anniversary.

The threefold project aims to raise the profile of the club, which has 250 members, by staging a series of concerts at the town hall on Eastgate and to safeguard its future by forming a local youth jazz orchestra.

So excited by the plans is chairman Norman Dunnington that he predicted, in a Louth Leader article last month, that “Louth could become the jazz capital of eastern England”.

That article helped to produce a marked rise in attendance for the club's latest event at its Queen Street base which featured a show by the excellent Worth Valley Hot Seven.

"It was an encouraging start to our campaign,” said Norman. “The next band to visit the club will be Washington Whirligig this coming Saturday (November 16).”

However, the main talk of the club at the moment is confirmation of the Tad Newton concert, which will be held on Saturday, April 5. It will advertised nationwide and is expected to attract a bumper audience to the town hall.

The box office is already open, and you can book tickets online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/louth-jazz-club Alternatively, they are available at the town hall on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 am to 12 midday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 pm to 9 pm, and Thursdays from 10 am to 4 pm and 7 pm to 8.30 pm.

Members have the option of buying tickets from the club every Saturday evening.