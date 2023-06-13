Lincoln Castle, September 21 to 24.

The Luna Cinema is back for 2023 and has announced its highly-anticipated summer line-up, offering more than 130 screenings at more than 30 breathtaking locations across the country.

Pioneers of the open-air cinema, The Luna Cinema has welcomed more than a million visitors since opening in 2008 and offers a perfectly scripted and fun night out for friends, couples and film lovers alike.

Lincoln Castle is among the venues for this year's Luna Cinema screenings

This year’s screenings in the picturesque grounds of Lincoln Castle start on September 21 with director Baz Luhrman’s memorable take on Romeo + Juliet (12A).

Mamma Mia (PG) can be seen there on September 22, to be followed on September 23 by Top Gun: Maverick (12A), the sequel to the highly popular 1986 movie.

Finally, there’s the chance to see The Rocky Horror Picture Show (12A) on September 24.

Details: For more on the screenings, see the lunacinema.com