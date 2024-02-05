Opera classic Madama Butterfly is not to be missed at New Theatre Royal Lincoln
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 19.
Ukrainian National Opera will return to the area to present Puccini’s much-loved opera, one of the most colourful in the repertoire.
It will be sung in Italian with English surtitles, featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a live orchestra numbering more than 30 musicians.
No opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of Puccini's Madama Butterfly.
Set in Japan at the turn of the last century, it is the story of a doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to tragedy.Madama Butterfly remained Puccini’s favourite opera.
His supreme theatrical achievements also gave the world its most sublime and beautiful arias in history - One Fine Day and Love Duet - as well as the Humming Chorus.
Details: For more go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
