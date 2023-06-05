The Drill, Lincoln, June 25, 3pm.

Lincoln Symphony Orchestra’s latest concert will be an epic performance culminating in the chance to hear one of the most popular of all British classical pieces – The Planets.

Conducted by Aric Prentice, this bumper concert of classical music includes a number of popular works: Tchaikovsky’s hugely popular Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture, Chabrier’s sunny Espana, Humperdinck’s charming Hansel And Gretel Overture, Saint-Saens’s exciting Bacchanale from his opera Samson And Delilah and, of course, Gustav Holst’s magnificent seven-movement suite The Planets.

The Planets is to be performed at The Drill in Lincoln later this month.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

The multi-faceted work includes the brutality of Mars, the tranquility of Venus and the good-natured tunefulness of Jupiter, among others.

Details: For more on tickets to see this performance, you can go to lincolndrill.co.uk