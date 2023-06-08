​Outfields set to return this weekend

​​A truly unique nine-piece fusion act, a critically acclaimed tribute act to one of the world’s biggest bands, and some of Lincolnshire’s very own up-and-coming musical talents are just some of the talent to feature at a returning next weekend.

Fans enjoying the 2022 Outfields festival.

Organised by Louth Cricket Club, and taking place at their home on London Road on Saturday, June 17, Outfields is one of the town’s premier outdoor music festivals.

Back for its third year, the festival promises to bring a varied and eclectic spectacle of music, while also bein affordable, and with a variety of food and drink to boot.

The festival is set to be headlined by Neville Staple from The Specials wowing the crowd, and Town of Cats, a nine-piece that describe themselves as ‘an ever-mutating municipality of musical misfits’, will be bringing together sounds from across several genres.

The 2022 Outfields festival.

They’ll be joined by Blondied, Europe’s premier Blondie tribute act, Lincolnshire’s own award-winning singer/songwriter Elliott Morris, and Lincoln-based three piece Manipulators.

Outfields will also feature guitarist Zeph, DJ duo Mothership, the newly-formed Edith and the Kingpins, folk duo The Coggle Sisters, and Louth Crickets Club’s very own Abbie Johnson on acoustic guitar.

The Festival’s organisers have taken steps to ensure that Outfields remains affordable with the ongoing cost of living crunch, and tickets for this year’s Festival are just £19 for adults and £10 for children, with family tickets £53.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers of Outfields Festival, Bill Cartledge, said: “We’re really pleased to be welcoming such an amazing, eclectic line-up to London Road this year, mixing some fantastic national acts with some of the best of Lincolnshire’s own.

"We enjoyed a brilliant year in 2022, making our long-awaited return following the pandemic, and we can’t wait to be back.

“We understand that times have been tough for folks over the past few months and that’s why we’ve made every effort to make this year’s Festival as affordable as possible; delivering that same high quality experience that people have come to expect of Outfields whilst being kinder to people’s pockets.

"Ultimately we want everyone to be able to come along, leave their worries at their door, and have a great day listening and dancing to some fantastic music!”

Away from the music, the Festival will be served by several local food and drink providers, including Wood Shed Pizza, Dennetts Ice Cream, MKs Caribbean Cuisine, Curry Jacks, Really Awesome Coffee, and LN11 Sports Bar.

Tickets for Outfields Music Festival are selling fast and festival goers are advised to secure their tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets are available to purchase online at bit.ly/Outfields2023, or in person from LN11 Sports Bar & Function Room on London Road, Little Bits of Louth on New Street, and Off The Beaten Tracks on Aswell Street.