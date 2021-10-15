Over 90 artists set to perform during two-day folk fest

A view of interior of The Ivy bar in Sleaford. Thank Folk for The Ivy will be taking place in Sleaford next month. EMN-210528-093422001

It is being planned to take place over the weekend of November 6 and 7 inside and outside the newly refurbished town centre bar, The Ivy, with more than 90 artists now signed up to be involved.

The Thank Folk For The Ivy festival has been dreamed up by local musician Steven Mclelland, of The Band From County Hell.

Steven said: “Although I have originated the idea there is a whole team of local people that are getting involved to make this event happen. We will be running the festival from 12noon until 9.30pm on the Saturday and 12noon until 4pm on the Sunday. We have already carried out noise assessments and have decided it will only be acoustic performances with no drum kits.

“Our priority is to make this a really pleasant weekend for local and travelling musicians who can come and meet each other and share invaluable contacts and experiences. Each artist is performing a 20 to 30 minute spot and The Ivy is putting everything in place to make sure people are well looked after and welcome in our town.”

There will be three stages: The Forever Ivy Stage - to be run by Keith Collishaw and Matt Cook; The Bridge Stage - to be run by Andy Lenton and Paul Bridgewater; and The For Folk Sake Stage - to be run by Mark Devanche and Ryan Watson.