Overtones will be in fine voice at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

See The Overtones in Scunthorpe later this year

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, November 11.

The Overtones will visit the venue later this year as part of their 10th Anniversary Tour.Since bursting onto the UK music scene ten years ago, The Overtones have racked up platinum record sales, released six studio albums, sold out tours across the nation, and performed for The Queen - firmly establishing them as one of UK’s most popular live acts, best known for their exquisite vocals and distinctive style.Despite previously headlining some of the most prestigious venues including The London Palladium and The Royal Albert Hall - and achieving standout performances at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and singing to one million people at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin - The Overtones feel there’s still so much more to achieve and plan to mark their tenth anniversary by making more memorable moments during 2021.

