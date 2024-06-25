Paloma Faith conquers Lincoln Castle
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paloma burst onto the stage with an infectious energy that captivated the crowd immediately. Her brutally honest and effortless banter with the crowd about the breakdown of her former relationship set the scene for the first half of the show as she powered through hits from her latest album ‘The Glorification of Sadness’. She was back after a short interval with a jam packed second half featuring all her greatest hits which had everyone dancing and singing along as her energy, sparkle and effervescent charisma bought a feel good party atmosphere to the castle grounds.
It was the third sold out concert from promoters Cuffe and Taylor, who have six shows in total this Summer at Lincoln Castle. The shows have been an enormous success so far as concert goes have welcomed the high profile artists to the city. Last night, local couple and newlyweds Mr and Mrs Thompson enjoyed the show as part of their wedding celebration, having got married just hours earlier the same day. They came with their whole wedding party to the castle, as not only did they love Paloma but it was within the castle grounds they got engaged. An emotional and memorable night for them and a story which was shared with Paloma backstage.
Another local Lincoln lady Eileen Northcott received a personal message and signed poster from Paloma who had heard she was coming to the show following major surgery and recent health battles. She received the personally written message in the second half of the show after after her family friend Hannah had written to promoters Cuffe and Taylor to explain that Paloma’s music has helped her through a difficult time and she was a huge fan. The promoters made sure Paloma heard her story and it was a touching moment for Eileen.
Paloma came and conquered Lincoln Castle and it was an unforgettable night. Live at Lincoln Castle Concerts are back at the castle on Friday 28th June with Kaiser Chiefs and Saturday 29th June with Madness followed by Gregory Porter on Sunday 30th June. The shows are all sold out except for Gregory Porter, which still has a small handful of tickets left and these can be purchased here - www.lincolncastle.com/events/event/56/live-at-lincoln-castle-gregory-porter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.