Paloma Faith set for Lincoln Castle gig

​A major series of concerts will take place at Lincoln Castle next summer - with a British superstar set to headline.

Paloma Faith will be performing at Lincoln Castle.

Live music and event promoters, Cuffe and Taylor,part of Live Nation, have announced that Paloma Faith will be coming to the castle on June 22, to finish off her 28-date ‘The Glorification Of Sadness Tour 2024’ UK tour. Paloma returns with the release of a brand new single and video ‘How You Leave A Man’, the release of her sixth studio album, ‘The Glorification of Sadness’ via RCA Records – her first new music since the release of her fifth studio album ‘Infinite Things’ in November 2020, and is the first time in her career where she has executively produced a record.

She will be performing an array of smash hit songs on the tour, including classics such as ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’, ‘Lullaby’, ‘Make Your Own Kind of Music’, and many more.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for culture and heritage at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Lincoln Castle has a fabulous track record as a unique setting for exciting events and occasions.

"Attracting artists like Paloma Faith is a real endorsement for the quality and professional management of the venue. We love that next year’s concerts will bring more visitors into the city but will also offer opportunities for local residents to see world-class performers close to home.

"Our Castle has an amazing history but is also proving itself as a leading venue for contemporary performances.”