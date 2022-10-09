Panto fun in Gainsborough this Christmas with ex-Corrie favourite Scott Wright and co

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 14 to 31.

Ex-Coronation Street favourite Scott Wright, who played Sam Kingston and was nominated for a National TV Award while on the show, will be starring in this year’s panto at the Trinity Street-based venue.

If you love adventure and are brave and clever enough – maybe you can help the talented cast follow the yellow brick road… all the way back to this fabulous Grade II-listed venue.

Expect plenty of family fun with The Wizard Of Oz at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, said he was delighted to bring Trio Entertainment on board to deliver the annual pantomime.“I’m thrilled that we have been able to maintain our annual pantomime at Trinity, and we are ready to welcome the thousands that join us for some festive cheer and family focussed magical moments.“We are delighted to welcome Trio Entertainment and Scott Wright to the Trinity Arts Centre.”