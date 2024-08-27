Comedian Andy Parsons is back in the area in early October.

​Andy Parsons

Following a sellout run at the Edinburgh Fringe last year and acclaim for the previous leg of the tour, Andy will continue taking his show, Bafflingly Optimistic, to theatres up and down the UK.

We’ve been visited by the Four Horsemen in the form of disease, death, war and overpriced ketchup, so what hope can there be? Well, Andy is bafflingly optimistic.

Andy started his career as one of the main writers of the original Spitting Image series on ITV.

Having had his own Radio 2 series for six years, he became a regular panellist on Mock The Week and has made numerous TV appearances on the likes of Live At The Apollo, The Comedy Store and QI.

To date, Andy has done four comedy specials: Britain’s Got Idiots, Gruntled, Slacktivist, Live & Unleashed [but Naturally Cautious].

For more go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

