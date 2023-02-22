Register
Passion to the fore as Ukrainian performers present Carmen at Lincolnshire venues

By Steve Eyley
2 minutes ago

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 2/Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, March 5.

For the first time ever, the Ukrainian National Opera is touring the UK, including visits to Lincolnshire venues for these performances of Bizet’s much-loved opera Carmen.

Coming all the way from Dnipro, Ukraine, this opera company, features an impressive cast and is accompanied by a large live orchestra of more than 30 musicians.

    Don't miss this performance of Carmen by Ukrainian National Opera.

    If you’ve never tried opera before, you will love the full orchestra experience with brand new settings and fantastic costumes, along with exquisite singing and wonderful tunes that you will be humming to yourself all the way home.

    Feel the thrill of love, jealousy and violence of 19th century Seville in one of the most popular operas. Carmen’s mix of fierce passion, gorgeous melodies, nailbiting dramatic confrontation and musical wit has found favour all over the world.

    Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

