Paul Merton's Impro Chums not to be missed at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

By Steve Eyley
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:00 am
Don't miss Paul Merton's Impro Chums at New Theatre Royal Lincoln (Photo by Steve Ullathorne)
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 31.

Anything could happen when Paul Merton’s Impro Chums hit the stage soon at the New Theatre Royal for what should be a great night of free-flowing comedy.Paul Merton, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton are back on the road in 2022 to visit some of their favourite parts of the UK with another evening of mind-blowing improvisation.The collective improvisational experience embodied in the Chums is a joy to behold. Watch as they flex their improvisational muscles to delight audiences.Paul Merton has been a household name in this country for more than 30 years thanks to starring roles on the likes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Have I Got News For You.

Details: For more on ticket availability for the show, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.ukPhoto: Steve Ullathorne

