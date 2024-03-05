Paul Weller tickets to go on sale this Friday for October's Nottingham visit
Tickets for this new set of dates, which sees him play the city centre venue on October 21, will be on sale from 10am on Friday, March 8.
This 17-date stint throughout October and November sees Paul and his band gracing stages right across the country and includes two nights apiece in both Newcastle and Glasgow and finishing at the legendary Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.
With a career spanning five decades, the former Modfather is able to call on an extensive and eclectic catalogue of songs to delve into.You can also expect to hear new tracks from Paul’s forthcoming album 66, released on May 24, along with deep cuts from his back catalogue and fan favourites.See www.trch.co.uk for more on ticket availability.
