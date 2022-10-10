Harry Hill will perform his latest live show Pedigree Fun (Photo credit: Mark Harrison)

Lincoln Engine Shed, October 27.

The waiting is almost over for comedy fans in the area when the TV favourite returns to the UK stand-up scene with his latest live show Pedigree Fun.

Harry is promising his audiences new and amazing jokes in what will be an all-singing, all-dancing one-man spectacular.

“I hadn’t realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it,” explained Harry.

“It’s great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show.”

Audiences across the country will meet Harry’s new baby elephant, Sarah, and Ian, The Information Worm.

Harry will also be joined by Stouffer the Cat (his famous sidekick) who commented “what can I tell you? When Harry calls you say yes – end of!”

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.engineshed.co.ukPhoto credit: Mark Harrison