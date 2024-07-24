​​​Phil Brown at Music for Woodhall

Organist Phil Brown

The next ‘Music for Woodhall’ concert will be held on Friday August 2 when the featured organist will be Phil Brown

As always, the concert will be held in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, starting at 7.30pm.

Phil started playing the organ at the age of eleven. While standing outside a local organ shop waiting for his father, he was intrigued by the sounds coming through the open shop door. He ventured inside and invested the now meagre amount of 50 pence in his first organ lesson and from this beginning has flourished a fruitful career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights of Phil’s career have been appearing at the age of 17 with Des O’Connor, playing on the same bill as his idol Klaus Wunderlich, backing such artists as Norman Collier, playing as supporting act every year with the late Joe Loss and his Orchestra and also Syd Lawrence and his Orchestra, at the Derby Assembly Rooms, where he has been the resident organist since 1982, playing for both social and tea dances.

Recent career highlights have taken him as far afield as America, Spain and the Channel Islands, where he has also been on the air waves playing on Radio Guernsey. Broadcasting is definitely not a new venture for Phil, as he was regularly featured on BBC Radio 2’s programme, The Organist Entertains, sadly no longer broadcast.