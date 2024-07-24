Phil Brown at Music for Woodhall
As always, the concert will be held in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, starting at 7.30pm.
Phil started playing the organ at the age of eleven. While standing outside a local organ shop waiting for his father, he was intrigued by the sounds coming through the open shop door. He ventured inside and invested the now meagre amount of 50 pence in his first organ lesson and from this beginning has flourished a fruitful career.
Highlights of Phil’s career have been appearing at the age of 17 with Des O’Connor, playing on the same bill as his idol Klaus Wunderlich, backing such artists as Norman Collier, playing as supporting act every year with the late Joe Loss and his Orchestra and also Syd Lawrence and his Orchestra, at the Derby Assembly Rooms, where he has been the resident organist since 1982, playing for both social and tea dances.
Recent career highlights have taken him as far afield as America, Spain and the Channel Islands, where he has also been on the air waves playing on Radio Guernsey. Broadcasting is definitely not a new venture for Phil, as he was regularly featured on BBC Radio 2’s programme, The Organist Entertains, sadly no longer broadcast.
Admission to the Woodhall Spa concert is £8. More information from Philip Groves on 07419 998158 or at www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk .