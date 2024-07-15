Phoenix summer concert

The Phoenix Singers enter their second decade

A ladies’ choir, which last year celebrated its 10th anniversary, is preparing for its summer season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Phoenix Singers, led by musical director Louise Peterson, are known for singing a range of light, easy listening music, varying from well-known choral composers such as John Rutter to the popular pop and rock sounds of Abba and Queen.

Their first ‘outing’ this year was back in May at Louth Riverhead Theatre, having been invited by the Louth Mayor, Julia Simmons, to perform at her charity variety afternoon. Now, they are tuning up for their own Summer Concert, which will be held in Louth Methodist Church this Friday, July 19. The concert will start at 7.30pm and the choir is delighted to be welcoming George Elson as their special guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bass George is currently studying at the Royal Northern College of Music under Quentin Hayes. He will be performing two sections during the concert and will also be conducting the Phoenix Singers on a song he arranged especially for them a few years ago.

During the evening, they will also be making a presentation to Louth Riding For the Disabled, their charity for the past year.

Tickets for the concert cost £7.50, which includes some tasty summer refreshments during the interval. Contact any member of the Phoenix Singers, message them via Facebook or call 07876 614824. A limited number of tickets may be available on the door.