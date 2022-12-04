Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Town Crier John Griffifths rings in the Sleaford Christmas Market.

PHOTO GALLERY: Sleaford Christmas market weekend sparkles!

Last weekend saw Sleaford area get in the seasonal mood with lots to see and do around the area.

By Andy Hubbert
3 minutes ago

It was a fantastic festive weekend with the Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival, makers market at The Hub, plus Christmas Market around town!

1. Band performing in Millstream

Sleaford Concert Band members performing Christmas tunes in Millstream Square.

Photo: David Dawson

Photo Sales

2. Christmas Lights switch-on with Rev Philip Johnson, Mayor of Sleaford Cllr Linda Edwards-Shea and Young Sleafordians of the Year 2022, Tyler and Alice

The big Christmas lights switch-on with Rev Philip Johnson, Mayor of Sleaford Coun Linda Edwards-Shea and Young Sleafordians of the Year 2022, Tyler and Alice

Photo: David Dawson

Photo Sales

3. Appetites

Some warming festive fare was served up at Appetites in Bristol Arcade.

Photo: David Dawson

Photo Sales

4. L-R Rod Munro, Ian Freeman, Dennis Obundu, Liliah Smith of Sleaford New Life Church

From left - Rod Munro, Ian Freeman, Dennis Obundu and Liliah Smith of Sleaford New Life Church ran activities in the Riverside Precinct.

Photo: David Dawson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
SleafordChristmas Market