PHOTO GALLERY: Sleaford Christmas market weekend sparkles!

Last weekend saw Sleaford area get in the seasonal mood with lots to see and do around the area.
It was a fantastic festive weekend with the Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival, makers market at The Hub, plus Christmas Market around town!
1. Band performing in Millstream
Sleaford Concert Band members performing Christmas tunes in Millstream Square.
Photo: David Dawson
2. Christmas Lights switch-on with Rev Philip Johnson, Mayor of Sleaford Cllr Linda Edwards-Shea and Young Sleafordians of the Year 2022, Tyler and Alice
The big Christmas lights switch-on with Rev Philip Johnson, Mayor of Sleaford Coun Linda Edwards-Shea and Young Sleafordians of the Year 2022, Tyler and Alice
Photo: David Dawson
3. Appetites
Some warming festive fare was served up at Appetites in Bristol Arcade.
Photo: David Dawson
4. L-R Rod Munro, Ian Freeman, Dennis Obundu, Liliah Smith of Sleaford New Life Church
From left - Rod Munro, Ian Freeman, Dennis Obundu and Liliah Smith of Sleaford New Life Church ran activities in the Riverside Precinct.
Photo: David Dawson