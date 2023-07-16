Register
Plenty of film fun to look forward to at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Film screenings
By Steve Eyley
Published 17th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST
Get your tickets soon for the latest film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

Film fans in the area can look forward to a trio of cracking screenings at the Trinity Street-based venue this coming weekend.

First up on Friday, July 21, you can see Greatest Days (12A), the feelgood and universal story of love and friendship featuring the hit songs of Take That and adapted from the smash stage show by the co-writer of Calendar Girls, Tim Firth.

    On Saturday, July 22, there’s the chance to see two very different films. First up is Chevalier (12A), based on the factual story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of an African enslaved and a French plantation owner, who rises to heights in French society as a composer before an ill-fated love affair.

    Also on the same day is a screening for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (PG), in which Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

    Details: For more on the screenings, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

