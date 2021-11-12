Plenty of good reasons to see Jason Donovan at Baths Hall

Jason Donovan

The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, November 23.

Join Jason Donovan for this performance on his Even More Good Reasons tour as he sings his biggest musical and pop hits with a full live band.Jason is thrilled to be on a mammoth 52-date tour, which marks the 30th anniversary of his hugely successful debut album Ten Good Reasons.His Even More Good Reasons tour will see Jason singing his greatest pop hits, along with his favourite songs from his career in musicals.Songs will include the chart-toppers Too Many Broken Hearts, Especially For You and Any Dream Will Do and, for the first time ever, Jason will be performing a selection of songs from musicals he has starred in.These will include songs from Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, The Rocky Horror Show and Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

